3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $365,000

Gorgeous 5 year old Open Floor Plan Ranch Home on a Cul de Sac! Large park nearby! Living room with gas vented fireplace! Built in surround sound! Lovely dining room overlooks your additional outdoor living space with composite deck with black wrought iron rail with built in lighting and patio with gas "fire and ice" fire pit! Fenced yard! Kitchen leaves nothing to desire! Granite counters, pennisula with loads of counter space, stone tile backsplash, stainless appliances, under & over cabinet lighting & walk in pantry! Crown Molding! Ensuite Owner's Bedroom has walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms, hall full bath has shower with small curb, bench seat and handheld sprayer. 2 car garage! Concrete driveway! Built in pest control system, 8 foot pour basement with egress window rough-in for basement bathroom & built in security system! Universal design features with 30" doorways, no step entry, no thresholds! Nest doorbell! Walking distance to Park & St. Simon the Apostle School.