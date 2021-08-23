3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $369,000

Welcome home to this classic Creve Coeur ranch home in coveted Balmoral. Just minutes to Highways 270 & 64-40 and nearby award winning Parkway and private schools, this meticulously cared-for three-bedroom home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood among mature trees. Beautiful hardwoods in all the bedrooms and living and dining areas. Crown molding and chair rail as well. Wood burning fireplace. Screened in back porch. Newer vinyl windows, replaced in 2019. Large lower level rec-rooms with updated flooring. Two extra sleeping areas in the basement along with a half-bath and plenty of room for storage. Many updates including new roof & gutters this year, new countertop and kitchen cabinets, new garage door and more! Extra long turn-around driveway long enough to park up to seven cars! Enjoy all the conveniences of Creve Coeur shopping and dining near your new home!