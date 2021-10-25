3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $369,900

Welcome home to this charming, low maintenance 2 story home in desirable Hawkins Glen Community. Close to Hwy I-55, restaurant's and shopping. The kitchen/breakfast room flows into the spacious family room with an abundance of natural light shining in. The kitchen boasts 42" kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, center island & SS appliances. The microwave/dishwasher are newer and the range is a double convection oven. (refrigerator stays with the home) The spacious master suite offers an oversized walk in closet, double bowl vanity, separate shower/soaking tub. The bonus room on the 2nd floor can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. Both secondary bedrooms include walk in closets. Other interior features include a security system, zoned HVAC, built in surround sound, laminate/ceramic tile flooring, gas burning fireplace, & crown molding. Some exterior features include a sprinkler system, vinyl fencing, & a stone paved patio area that is perfect for entertaining friends & family.