Showings will begin on Friday 6/2. You love the city, but want a newer home?! This is a great spot! Welcome to 3231 Saint Vincent, built in 2017! The home has 3 beds and 3 full baths with so much open living space. The eat in kitchen is spacious with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage. The first floor is complete with a bonus area (could be used for a dining room, an office, a kids play room), a full bath, and a laundry room. The second floor features a primary suite, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The attached garage makes coming and going so easy! Full basement with egress, fenced yard, and so much more! Come see this move- in ready delight! PROPERTY IS TAX ABATED THROUGH 2028!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $369,900
