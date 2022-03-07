Fully refreshed 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring a great floor plan full of modern updates and classic details. A freshly painted exterior and covered entrance create a welcoming atmosphere before stepping inside. Take in the wood flooring, custom millwork and white doors throughout the home. The bright living room features a beautiful detailed fireplace and plenty of room for seating. Continue into the adjacent dining room for easy entertaining. The updated kitchen is the heart of this home with sleek stone countertops, rows of white cabinetry, new stainless appliances and flooring. A center island with seating overlooks the breakfast nook. All three bedrooms are on the second level including the primary bedroom complete with wood flooring and a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms offer ceiling fans and plush carpet. The lower level is perfect for storage and offers access to the private, fully fenced backyard. A 2-car garage adds the finishing touch! New AC, windows, bathrooms
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
The president's State of the Union address included a pointed attack on defund-the-police advocates. Republicans cheered. Progressives didn't.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.