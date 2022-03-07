3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $374,900

Fully refreshed 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring a great floor plan full of modern updates and classic details. A freshly painted exterior and covered entrance create a welcoming atmosphere before stepping inside. Take in the wood flooring, custom millwork and white doors throughout the home. The bright living room features a beautiful detailed fireplace and plenty of room for seating. Continue into the adjacent dining room for easy entertaining. The updated kitchen is the heart of this home with sleek stone countertops, rows of white cabinetry, new stainless appliances and flooring. A center island with seating overlooks the breakfast nook. All three bedrooms are on the second level including the primary bedroom complete with wood flooring and a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms offer ceiling fans and plush carpet. The lower level is perfect for storage and offers access to the private, fully fenced backyard. A 2-car garage adds the finishing touch! New AC, windows, bathrooms