Open houses on Sat, 1-3 and Sun, 1-4. Excellent single family home, in the Lindbergh School District, that is only 6.5 years old. $28,000 of upgrades include: Plantation shutters, crown molding with premium painted interior, carpet, 4 ceiling fans, dishwasher, microwave, Emerson digital thermostat, whole house air filtration system, humidifier, alarm system with digital display, garage walls, EV home charger ready. An ideal location next to Grant's Farm, Grant's Trail and the St. Louis County Library. Easy access to I-270, I-44 and I-55. Home includes 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor is an open floor plan with the living room, dining area, kitchen, walk-in pantry and powder room. The kitchen features a gas stove, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom suite, with sitting area, and 2 additional bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Second floor laundry room. A quarterly fee covers yard maintenance ($200)