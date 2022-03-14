3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $379,900

WOW!! HIGH END REHAB! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! It's equipped with an oversized driveway with tons of space in the backyard for extra parking! As you enter this gem, you'll be graced with sprawling hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and top of the line kitchen and baths! The kitchen has granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, and new cabinetry! The island in the middle of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests as they visit your open floor plan. The half bath on the main floor was done for your convenience. This beautiful home has a new roof, windows, and HVAC system. THIS WON'T LAST LONG! BRING YOUR OFFERS!