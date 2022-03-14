 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $379,900

WOW!! HIGH END REHAB! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! It's equipped with an oversized driveway with tons of space in the backyard for extra parking! As you enter this gem, you'll be graced with sprawling hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and top of the line kitchen and baths! The kitchen has granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, and new cabinetry! The island in the middle of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests as they visit your open floor plan. The half bath on the main floor was done for your convenience. This beautiful home has a new roof, windows, and HVAC system. THIS WON'T LAST LONG! BRING YOUR OFFERS!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News