3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $385,000

Enjoy the history and amenities of City neighborhoods but love modern convenience? This home is 2.5 years old and designed for comfortable 21st-century living. The open plan with its gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests. A main-floor laundry room and mud room are convenient utility spaces. Wood floors and a tasteful, muted color palate give the rooms a relaxed feel. The spacious two-car attached garage, long driveway, and concrete pad provide plenty of off-street parking. An urban oasis, this lot faces Terry Park and features gorgeous professional landscaping. Access to highways I-64/40 and I-44 are just around the corner for easy commuting, and the SLU campus and medical center are a short walk/bike ride away. Property taxes are abated through 2030!