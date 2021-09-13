Awesome 3br / 3bath ranch, LINDBERGH SCHOOLS! Professionally finished wood floors. Walk into center hall w/Formal LR (can be converted into 4th BR) & dining room w/custom plantation shutters. Great room w/gas fireplace, built in shelving, Updated kitchen, quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, ss appliances - induction cooktop, double oven, microwave, & dishwasher. Walk out to patio and back yard. Large Master suite w/updated bathroom, walk in closet. Two nice size additional bedrooms on main floor along with updated full bath. Finished LL w/huge entertainment room, bar, half bath. Bar fridge, kegerator, dishwasher, pool table -included. Surround sound speakers & entertainment system, L-shaped leather sectional are negotiable. Laundry rm & storage rm. So many updates in the past few years: New roof, gutters, facia, garage doors & openers, hvac, W/H, electrical panel, irrigation system, entry doors & storm doors, new paint. Quiet neighborhood, great location, this one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $385,000
