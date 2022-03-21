3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $387,000

Welcome to Benton Park & this amazing renovated historic home. Two and a half stories of amazing updates & space. 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths. The entry foyer welcomes you in this amazing space. The open living room, dining room and kitchen are perfect spaces for relaxing and entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, butcher block center island, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Outside to private yard and secure parking space (electrical hookup for your golf cart, if desired!). Inside up the stairs to the Primary Bedroom with a lovely bath. Second bedroom is on this floor and another full bath! The stacked laundry is on this floor-how convenient! The third floor is the last bedroom. and additional space for office/craftroom/game room and is further brightened by a skylight. The location cannot be beat! Two blocks from Benton Park; amazing restaurants, coffee shops are close by in Soulard, Tower Grove, Cherokee. Check it out today!