3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $389,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous community nestled in the heart of Crestwood. The front porch leads into the home office right inside the main entryway. This brings you into the living room complete with gas fireplace which flows into the dining room and large kitchen all complete with LVT flooring. The kitchen is complete with stainless appliances, island w/wine rack, backsplash w/hand painted tile from Portugal, pantry, and upgraded granite counter tops w/purple veining. The main laundry and 1/2 bath round out the main floor w/convenience! The 2nd level has a great space at the top of the stairs perfect for a 2nd office or play room, 2 great bedrooms to the right and a full bath. To the left you have the master suite with coffered ceilings, 2 walk in closets, and full bath w/heated jets in the tub, separate shower, and double vanity. The outdoor patio was completely redone in 2020 featuring retaining wall, stone, gas fireplace, and fresh landscaping. Rough in & egress in the basement!