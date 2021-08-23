3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $389,900

You do not want to miss this beautiful, newly built home located in the Lindenwood Park Neighborhood. On the exterior you will find a covered front porch, large deck, fenced backyard, and massive driveway leading to a 2 car carport. The main level features an open floor plan extending to a modern kitchen housing granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with a walk-in pantry and bathroom just off the main living area. Upstairs there is a charming master suite and 2 large bedrooms and a 2nd floor laundry room for convenience. This home has ample room for entertaining on both the main and lower levels, with even more space outside. Filled with natural light from huge windows and skylights, this property is nothing shy of a dream home! Agent Owned.