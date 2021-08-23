You do not want to miss this beautiful, newly built home located in the Lindenwood Park Neighborhood. On the exterior you will find a covered front porch, large deck, fenced backyard, and massive driveway leading to a 2 car carport. The main level features an open floor plan extending to a modern kitchen housing granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with a walk-in pantry and bathroom just off the main living area. Upstairs there is a charming master suite and 2 large bedrooms and a 2nd floor laundry room for convenience. This home has ample room for entertaining on both the main and lower levels, with even more space outside. Filled with natural light from huge windows and skylights, this property is nothing shy of a dream home! Agent Owned.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.