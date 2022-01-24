 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,000

Very beautiful, fully furnished, charming 1.5 story brick house is ready for a new owner. This house comes with the fenced back yard, detached two-car garage, covered back porch. Large basement. Beautiful trees add more character to the house. Located on the good block. This house may need some repairs. Sold AS iS, CASH. Please, call for showing and more info.

