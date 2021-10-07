3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

-
BACK ON THE MARKET NO FAULT OF THE SELLER Need a new investment property?? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car attached garage property level lot and fenced in back yard. Great Investment property to add to your portfolio! Property being sold as/is seller to do no inspection and/or repairs. pROPERTY NEEDS SOME UPDATING
