 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! PROPERTY IS SOLD AS-IS SPECIAL SALES CONTRACT ONLY **INSPECTIONS FOR BUYERS INFORMATION**NO SIGN IN YARD OR WINDOW**DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS** AVAILABLE TO VIEW, OCCUPIED UNIT WITHIN 48 HOURS OF CONTRACT ACCEPTANCE** NO LEASE, NO DEPOSITS ARE RENT CREDITS WILL BE CREDITED AT CLOSING.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News