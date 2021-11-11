 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

Calling all investors, property managers, and anyone with a creative eye to see the potential in this masterpiece and put in a little work. Beautiful brick home with gorgeous architectural features, wood floors, BUTLERS PANTRY, 2 tile fireplaces, and 10ft ceilings just needs your TLC to get it in shape and ready for renting or moving in. 3 bed/1 full bath. OWNER BY CONTRACT.

