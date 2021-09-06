3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $395,000

This property will Take Your Breath Away! Amazing opportunity to own a 3B/3.5Bath townhome located in the private gated community of Chouteau’s Bluff. Some of the most stunning views overlooking the Mississippi River. Enjoy the sunrise as you sip your morning coffee. Upgrades GALORE! This IMPECCABLE home features Custom Italian SOLID hardwood flooring throughout the 1st Floor, Hunter Douglas shades, and Granite countertops in all three bathrooms. The kitchen is appointed with 42 Inch Wall Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Range, touchless faucets, and Granite Countertops. Other features include a 42inch Gas Fireplace, Coffered Ceilings in Master Bedroom, and 2nd Floor Laundry. Too many upgrades to mention! Please see the list of upgrades included in this listing. Walk out decks on both levels and a walk out patio from the lower level creating outdoor spaces for your solitary or a beautiful setting to entertain. YOU can call this HOME. TOP GRADE UPDATES THROUGHOUT, MUST SEE!