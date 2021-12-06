3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $395,000

Come see this beautifully renovated brick beauty! This North Hampton home has 3 nice sized bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. An open floor plan in the kitchen/dining room. Finished lower level for additional square footage along with a guest room/home office. This home sits on a larger lot in the city with an over sized 2 car garage with a new garage door. The home has tons of updates throughout including, but not limited to: architectural roof, windows, high efficiency furnace, zoned hvac, water service, all new interior plumbing, new 200 amp panel & electric, LARGE covered back deck, refinished hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, glass shower doors and the list goes on!! It is a MUST SEE in the amazing North Hampton neighborhood. Won’t YOU be my neighbor??