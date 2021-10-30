Welcome home to this single-family home w/ perks of a villa...NO yard work or shoveling snow! Home offers 3 MF beds, 2.5 baths w/ 1,784 sq ft living area w/ 900 sq ft finished LL. Home has tons of upgrades. You will be very pleased. Kitchen is a culinary chef's dream! Custom cabinets w/ a W/I pantry designed during construction, double oven, cooktop, stunning backsplash, & granite counters. Primary bedroom & bath with coffer ceiling, heated bath floor, enlarged shower w/ seat, & custom closet organizer. Additional 2 nice sized bedrooms & full bath complete the MF. The pass-through MF laundry is ultra-convenient for everyone in the house! 9' pour walkout LL is perfect for all your entertaining needs. TWO bars (wet & dry), nice sized rec room, 1/2 bath, & office/craft area. Plenty of storage in the unfinished area w/ workshop area w/ separate man-door to exterior. Outside you'll find a large composite deck w/ retractable awning. Quiet neighborhood w/ walking trail. Call for your showing
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
Michael Weber shares the tale of how his sailboat got firmly stuck in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
Rockwood schools post FBI tip line; some parents complain.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Marmol, 35, was previously the team’s bench coach under Mike Shildt.
Port officials said they hadn't found the boat and expected it had been dislodged by rising water before sinking.