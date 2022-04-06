3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000

Welcome to this beautiful 1.5 Story home conveniently located off Kerth Road and close to all your local highways. You are welcomed into the entry foyer lined with gorgeous hardwood flooring. Light fills the vaulted Great Room with wood burning fireplace.Kitchen features an open space that leads to the screened in porch to drink your morning coffee. Formal Dining has a convenient wood/farmhouse sliding door to add privacy or to use as a potential office! Master bedroom suite is spacious with a huge walk in closet and master bathroom featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The upper level provides two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a loft area overlooking the main level! Walkout Lower Level provides even more space with a spacious family room, bathroom, gas fireplace and even plenty of space for storage! Basement was just remodeled. Lower level also walks out to patio that overlooks a half acre lot that is fenced in. Do not miss out on this oppurtunity!!