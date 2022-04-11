 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000

Open house for Sunday 4/10 is cancelled. --Greeted by a wrought iron adorned brick courtyard & original masonry, you will be drawn right in to the perfect blend of historic architecture & the comfort of modern living! This turn of the century home is the pinnacle of Lafayette Square with an impressive open floor plan, soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls & stunning hardwood floors! Designed with entertaining in mind, there's room for your guests to sip & chat & flow to the adjoining living and dining room! A peaceful master bedroom suite with luxurious bath including jetted soaking tub & walk-in closet, guest bedroom & convenient laundry complete the 2nd floor! Flexible 3rd floor loft could be bedroom, office and/or playroom! Enjoy cityscape views from the balcony, deck & courtyard! Whether you enjoy brunching at Bellwether, strolling to your favorite cafes, evenings jiving to the summer concert series or lazy mornings at Soulard market...this lifestyle is for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News