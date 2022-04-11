3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000

Open house for Sunday 4/10 is cancelled. --Greeted by a wrought iron adorned brick courtyard & original masonry, you will be drawn right in to the perfect blend of historic architecture & the comfort of modern living! This turn of the century home is the pinnacle of Lafayette Square with an impressive open floor plan, soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls & stunning hardwood floors! Designed with entertaining in mind, there's room for your guests to sip & chat & flow to the adjoining living and dining room! A peaceful master bedroom suite with luxurious bath including jetted soaking tub & walk-in closet, guest bedroom & convenient laundry complete the 2nd floor! Flexible 3rd floor loft could be bedroom, office and/or playroom! Enjoy cityscape views from the balcony, deck & courtyard! Whether you enjoy brunching at Bellwether, strolling to your favorite cafes, evenings jiving to the summer concert series or lazy mornings at Soulard market...this lifestyle is for you!