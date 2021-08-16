The artisan curved stairs welcoming you into this home set the stage for the abundance of art deco details found peppered throughout the home. The Living Room basks in the sunlight pouring through the stunning arched window that overlooks the beautiful treelined street. Vintage corner lighting, and hidden uplights in the fireplace surround, create the perfect ambiance for relaxing evenings. The coved ceiling, ceiling moulding, arched openings, and exceptionally unique windows provide artwork all on their own, or enjoy gorgeous views of the delightful backyard and paver patio from both the Dining Room and the panoramic windows of the Kitchen. Three generously sized bedrooms and a full bath, with the most amazing, vintage soaking tub, in a room all of its own round out the 2nd Floor. The rec area and separate home-office space in the lower level provide ample opportunity for everyone to have the space they need. Cannot beat walking distance to Francis Park or the many nearby restaurants!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000
