3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Welcome home to a truly stunning, one-of-a-kind Benton Park Beauty! Newly built just over three years ago w/ no details spared. This 3 bed, 2 full bath/2 half bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gorgeous modern kitchen, & soaring ceilings upon entry. The eye-catching floor to ceiling fireplace & decorative trim give this home style like no other! Main floor master suite with a full bath & a spacious laundry room round out the first floor. Step outside to enjoy a cozy patio w/ lovely ambiance for late night drinks and morning coffee alike! 2 more generously sized bedrooms on the upper level feature ample closet space, plush carpeting, & share a full bath in the hall. This home is complete w/ a finished lower level, a RARE attached garage, & extremely low maintenance that comes w/ the 3 year old age of the home! Carefully crafted & designed w/ historic details in mind, you will fall in love with the proximity to Benton Park, and all of your favorite local neighborhood spots.

