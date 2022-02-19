 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Mod-Historic perfectly describes this GEM of a home. Basically NEW CONSTRUCTION, this home was designed around an original one-room cottage rumored to have been part of the UNDERGROUND RAILROAD. This home will satisfy the pickiest of buyers with its clever design and ENERGY-EFFICIENT FEATURES throughout. The spacious concrete pour basement is a huge bonus! Easily finishable and DRY! The U-shaped design features an interior courtyard patio that accesses both the living room and kitchen and dining area, creating an amazing indoor/outdoor living oasis. A large fenced backyard with a 2 car garage offers even more outdoor potential. Bonuses include WALKABILITY, and a FANTASTIC Benton Park location. Whether you are looking for old, new, modern, historic, hip, or functional, this home will check every box. Relocation listing. Please call the agent for details.

