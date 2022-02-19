Mod-Historic perfectly describes this GEM of a home. Basically NEW CONSTRUCTION, this home was designed around an original one-room cottage rumored to have been part of the UNDERGROUND RAILROAD. This home will satisfy the pickiest of buyers with its clever design and ENERGY-EFFICIENT FEATURES throughout. The spacious concrete pour basement is a huge bonus! Easily finishable and DRY! The U-shaped design features an interior courtyard patio that accesses both the living room and kitchen and dining area, creating an amazing indoor/outdoor living oasis. A large fenced backyard with a 2 car garage offers even more outdoor potential. Bonuses include WALKABILITY, and a FANTASTIC Benton Park location. Whether you are looking for old, new, modern, historic, hip, or functional, this home will check every box. Relocation listing. Please call the agent for details.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
St. Louis City SC officials will unveil the name at 10 a.m. Tuesday on their YouTube page.
Hundreds of crows have been roosting for months at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, but dozens have been dropping dead.