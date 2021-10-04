3 bed, 2 bath, charming Glendale home boasting close to 3,000 sqft of total living area sitting on almost two tenths an acre! Beautiful front landscaping with the pristine brick sitting behind it creates for one excellent entrance into the home. Inside you're greeted with tons of character, along with numerous updates. Front living room can function numerous ways and displays a lovely woodburning fp and wood floors. Kitchen has a plethora of granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Great room is spacious with tons of windows allowing in natural light. Main floor master is separate from the other two bedrooms, yet just close enough. Large walk in closet and full bath. Door off the master leads out to the patio and fenced yard. Other two bedrooms are nicely sized and serviced by a hall full bath. LL features a rec room and a media/family room. These areas are great and add that extra element of living space! This is one gem! Better hurry!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900
