3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,999

Absolutely stunning 3 years old home in popular Dogtown. This spacious home comes equipped with a sparkling white kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel Samsung appliances, abundant cabinetry including 2 pantries, center island with loads of drawers for storage. The kitchen family room combo makes it ideal for entertaining or just a cozy night by the gas fireplace. Separate dining room filled with light will be a charming spot for Holiday occasions. The roomy upstairs is complete with 3 ample bedrooms, second floor laundry finished with beautiful double hung barn doors. A spectacular master bedroom suite with sunken tub, double sinks, private toilet, large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Second floor full bath also has a double sink and tub/shower combo, which makes a very inviting second level. The home has a generous unfinished basement perfect for storage. An added 2 car garage (2019) makes this home complete. Enjoy the best of city living in this new beautiful home.