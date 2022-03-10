 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $4,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $4,900

Property is condemned for occupancy due to uncorrected structural damage at adjoining units(s) owned by others and/or the building complex as a whole. 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in gated community; main floor laundry and storage space in basement. *** This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 02/20/2022. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition. Pre-Approval letter or Proof of Funds required. Sale addendum and earnest money as certified funds will be required for final acceptance.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News