3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $40,000

Investors wanted for this home located in the Bevo neighborhood! There are a lot of recent rehabs on this street and surrounding blocks which have pushed the ARV up in the area. This would make a great flip or a BRRRR for someone looking to keep it as a long term buy and hold. The first floor has one bedroom and two living spaces and the 2nd floor has two additional rooms as well. The house will need work but there should be plenty of wiggle room to make a nice profit. Seller is selling as is and will not make any repairs. Any utility that is off, will remain off during the sale.