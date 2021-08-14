This property will Take Your Breath Away! Amazing opportunity to own a 3B/3.5Bath townhome located in the private gated community of Chouteau’s Bluff. Some of the most stunning views overlooking the Mississippi River. Enjoy the sunrise as you sip your morning coffee. Upgrades GALORE! This IMPECCABLE home features Custom Italian SOLID hardwood flooring throughout the 1st Floor, Hunter Douglas shades, and Granite countertops in all three bathrooms. The kitchen is appointed with 42 Inch Wall Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Range, touchless faucets, and Granite Countertops. Other features include a 42inch Gas Fireplace, Coffered Ceilings in Master Bedroom, and 2nd Floor Laundry. Too many upgrades to mention! Please see the list of upgrades included in this listing. Walk out decks on both levels and a walk out patio from the lower level creating outdoor spaces for your solitary or a beautiful setting to entertain. YOU can call this HOME. TOP GRADE UPDATES THROUGHOUT, MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.