No need to wait for new construction-it's all right here in this lovely 2 story Smarthome! This Benton home sits on a cul-de-sac, w/nice level lot in the Vista Conn community. Upgrades & details throughout that include:Stunning Mohawk solid hardwood floors through-out main floor, Hunter Douglas custom blinds, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops,custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. Retreat & relax in your spa like upgraded master bath w/tiled shower, mosiac floors, and frameless shower doors. Upstairs features play/study area at top of the steps. Large walk-in closets, and custom tile flooring in the guest bathroom & MAIN floor laundry. 9' pour in LL with roughed-in plumbing and WALK-OUT! Enjoy evenings on your spacious composite deck w/stairs or LL patio area. SMART Home offers an app-controlled thermostat and built in security system. Pre-installed pest control system. Located within minutes from the historic Jefferson Barracks Park, close to shopping, restaurants & highways!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $409,000
