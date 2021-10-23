Welcome home to this single-family home w/ perks of a villa...NO yard work or shoveling snow! Home offers 3 MF beds, 2.5 baths w/ 1,784 sq ft living area w/ 900 sq ft finished LL. Home has tons of upgrades. You will be very pleased. Kitchen is a culinary chef's dream! Custom cabinets w/ a W/I pantry designed during construction, double oven, cooktop, stunning backsplash, & granite counters. Primary bedroom & bath with coffer ceiling, heated bath floor, enlarged shower w/ seat, & custom closet organizer. Additional 2 nice sized bedrooms & full bath complete the MF. The pass-through MF laundry is ultra-convenient for everyone in the house! 9' pour walkout LL is perfect for all your entertaining needs. TWO bars (wet & dry), nice sized rec room, 1/2 bath, & office/craft area. Plenty of storage in the unfinished area w/ workshop area w/ separate man-door to exterior. Outside you'll find a large composite deck w/ retractable awning. Quiet neighborhood w/ walking trail. Call for your showing
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $409,000
