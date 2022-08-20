3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $409,900

Like new and ready for you! Built in 2019, this charming 2 story feels brand new as you step inside! You'll be delighted with the open floor plan, plentiful natural light, and gracious finishes including engineered hardwood floors, moldings, and modern light fixtures. A large living room flows into the dining room and onward into the white kitchen with stainless appliances, solid surface countertops and a pantry are perfect for today's style of living. A powder room rounds out the main floor. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master suite with walk in closet and large bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and a convenient second floor laundry. Downstairs is an oversized 2 car garage and a spacious storage room with egress--waiting for your finishing touches! A fenced, level backyard with a patio are perfect for entertaining. Walkable to parks, restaurants and shops, the location makes this an easy choice. Make your appointment today!