Contemporary living in the city! Prepare to be impressed with this three story home built in 2016. Great for entertaining, the modern appointments include a flowing floor plan linking the living room to the dining room to the kitchen, which includes quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and easy access to the deck and fenced yard. The 2nd floor includes the main bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom w/ jet tub, separate shower, and double sink. Also on the 2nd floor are another bedroom, full bath, and laundry. The top floor includes a third bedroom, full bath, office/loft, and a promenade deck facing south toward Forest Park. A carport w/ remote door provides off-street parking. This rare gem is less than a mile from Washington University, the amazing Forest Park, a new grocery store, and a MetroLink transportation hub. A short distance away are BJC, Cortex, and the dining & entertainment options of the Central West End and Delmar Loop. A rare opportunity indeed!