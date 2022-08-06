3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $419,000

This is the one you've been waiting for. Beautiful home in the highly desirable Villages of Willowbrooke subdivision. As you walk in you are greeted with tons of natural light and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors. Continue past the foyer and you will find a spacious living room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. From there you'll notice the jaw dropping kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features granite countertops and white cabinets. Head upstairs and find 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the conveniently located laundry room. Master bathroom features a double vanity and walk in shower. Master bedroom has elevated ceiling as well as a walk-in closet. Basement has been finished with a large living area, bathroom and contains generous storage. The back yard is fenced in (white vinyl) and contains a 12x12 composite deck. All of this within walking distance to the JCC. Homes like this don't come up often, schedule your showing before it's too late!