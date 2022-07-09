Location-Location-Location Easy one floor living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in newer, small enclave in South County. Open main floor living, great for entertaining with plenty of room. It boasts a separate formal dining room connected to both kitchen and family/living rooms. The freestanding fireplace in family room/living room will stay! Great kitchen to work in and can use the high counter as a service area. There's a separate breakfast room as well for everyday dining. Convenient main floor washer/dryer in the mud room off the 2 car garage Good sized main bedroom & en-suite bath with tub/shower combo, and large closet. There are two more front bedrooms with a full hall bath. The huge LL is ready for your finishing with an egress window in place. Downsizing or just starting out? Perfect for you! St. Louis County occupancy completed/passed; we are ready to go!!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $419,000
