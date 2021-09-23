3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $42,500

-
Hang 10: Cardinals steal their way to 10th consecutive win, pull off a trick in ninth inning to edge Brewers, 2-1
-
The houses at Kingshighway and Highway 40 have been vacant for years. Drury Hotels finally sold them to a developer.
-
Boy fatally shoots man with arrow in Jefferson County
-
‘Exhausted and anguished’: SLU responds to suicide deaths of two students on campus
-
Cardinals win eighth in succession, separate wheat from wild-card chaff
Add this property to your rental portfolio!! This home needs some TLC and then will make a great rental property or starter home!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home with full basement in the Larimore Hills subdivision. Seller will not do any repairs, warranties or inspections.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!