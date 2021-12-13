Welcome home! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath gem is nestled in a sought-after U-City neighborhood, just a short stroll away from Downtown Clayton. As you enter this gem, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the open floor plan, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and updated kitchen, complete with ample cabinets, upgraded appliances and a breakfast area. It leads out to the spacious deck which overlooks the parklike backyard. The separate dining room, guest bathroom, and gleaming hardwood floors complete the first level. As you float up to the second floor, you'll be amazed by the 3 nice-sized bedrooms, which include the master en-suite and the second full bathroom. This U-City treasure provides you with more than enough space inside and out to entertain all year round. Did I mention the 2-car garage, newer roof and HVAC system? The lower level is just waiting for your finishing touches. This home and location are phenomenal! Come and see for yourself. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 12/11 11am-1pm.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000
