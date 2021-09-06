3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $434,900

FIRST SHOWINGS START Thursday AUGUST 12. This grand Victorian lady has been restored and brought into the 21st century. She's got the typical layout for homes in Lafayette Square, with a front parlor connecting to an elegant dining room, both with marble fireplaces.(non functional) There are wonderful high ceilings throughout the home. The Kitchen is fantastic, White cabinets, with under lighting, stainless steal appliances, a half bath and 2 staircases round out this level. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The third floor would be great as a bedroom or a family room. Full basement. A lush backyard with a fish pond awaits. Street parking . Join the very special group of people who get to call historic Lafayette Square home! Seller requires 24 hrs for response to all contracts