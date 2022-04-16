Modern luxury paired beautifully with the historical architecture that fills this bustling Grove neighborhood. Spectacular 3 bed/2.5 bath 2200sq ft newer build stayed true to the 10’ ceilings, stunning hardwoods, crown molding & amazing craftsmanship of years past while creating a contemporary vibe. You’ll appreciate the open floor plan that includes a huge living room, dining room, ½ bath, awesome kitchen & bonus family room w/walk-out to a covered deck! Impressive upper level features 3 bedrooms w/walk-in closets; including a spa-like master suite w/custom tiled bath & separate shower, double vanities, and a 2nd story walkout deck; guest bath; and laundry room. Basement has 9’ ceilings and currently houses a home gym & office. Indoors & out were built for entertaining; the privacy fence, vast backyard, and huge 2 car “gar-port”/covered patio are sure to be the landing pad when hosting friends & family. Walking distance to bars, restaurants, BJC, Wash U & all the Grove has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $435,000
