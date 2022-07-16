3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $439,500

Welcome Home!!! Enjoy this 2-year-old, 2-story home in the heart of Dogtown. Enjoy this spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a modern open floor plan. Modern finishes include wood flooring, custom cabinetry, quartz countertop, and loads of tile work. No need to look for parking, an oversized 2-car garage provides off-street secure parking. The full basement with an egress window is ready for you to add an additional 1000 sq ft of living space. You are minutes from Forest Park, and all of Dogtown amenities.