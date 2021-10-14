3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Bring your finishing touches and make this great bungalow your own. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, updated kitchen, full bath on each level, large rooms and more! Tons of off-street parking, great back yard backing to woods, and screened in porch for those beautiful fall days! Newer windows & electric make this one a winner! Schedule a showing today!! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.