OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Bring your finishing touches and make this great bungalow your own. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, updated kitchen, full bath on each level, large rooms and more! Tons of off-street parking, great back yard backing to woods, and screened in porch for those beautiful fall days! Newer windows & electric make this one a winner! Schedule a showing today!! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
Starting Nov. 1, the future of a St. Louis favorite will be in Doug Stagner’s hands.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman, who held the position since 2017, asked to resign.
Tiffany Graham, 41, died Tuesday; she was elected mayor of this small St. Louis County municipality in 2019.