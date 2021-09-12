 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

Nice brick 3 bedroom home, beautiful original woodwork, nice kitchen, covered front porch, newer deck off back. Fenced yard with alley access. Newer oak kitchen cabinets. Electric updated, some replacement thermal windows, updated bathroom**Radiator Heat, window A/C, Seller to do no repairs or inspections

