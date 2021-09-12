3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

-
What to know about mu, the latest coronavirus variant in Missouri
-
Businesses consider ditching downtown St. Louis amid gunfire, violence
-
Fatal shooting on I-55 closes highway in south St. Louis County
-
‘Major problem’: St. Louis puts downtown's Reign Restaurant on trial
-
Pool party guests find hidden camera in St. Charles man's bathroom, confront him
Nice brick 3 bedroom home, beautiful original woodwork, nice kitchen, covered front porch, newer deck off back. Fenced yard with alley access. Newer oak kitchen cabinets. Electric updated, some replacement thermal windows, updated bathroom**Radiator Heat, window A/C, Seller to do no repairs or inspections
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!