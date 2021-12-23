 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

What an opportunity to rehab this quaint 1 story home in the Sutter Heights area of University City! This home is ready to be transformed into your vision of the perfect home. Tons of development going on in the area and this home is so close to the Loop, Forest Park, Washington University and much more!

