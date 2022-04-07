 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

Brick 1.5 story home with an attached one car garage and so much more! Special features include wood floors on main floor and upper level, updates to kitchen cabinets, ceramic floor in kitchen and bath, refrigerator and range, access to house through garage and more! Set your appointment to show today. Please see comments about showing and security access.

