 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,999

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,999

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,999

Great family home in St. Louis City, Baden area, 3 beds 1 bath on main level, large family/dinning room great for entertaining. Large eat in kitchen with island. Upper area has 2 possible additional sleeping areas with closets. Large unfinished walkout basement that can be for storage or finished for additional space for recreational room. Large fenced flat corner lot with alley access, green grass.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports