Sleek & modern 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath Ranch home invites you in with a cozy covered front porch. The entry foyer sweeps you into the open floorplan showcasing the FR centered around a gas fireplace, formal DR, gorgeous, bright Kitchen featuring slate appliances, white cabinetry with overhead/underneath lighting, backsplash, lge center island perfect for those quick snacks & adjoining Breakfast Room. Hardwood floors make for easy cleaning & look amazing. Large Master Suite includes a full bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks & a private water closet. 2 additional Bedrooms, a full Bath and a main floor Laundry Room w/ half Bath round out the main level. The partially finished walk out lower level has a Family Room with access to a large patio and backyard that backs up to common ground, an entertainment area including a bar and a safe room, a play room & area with plenty of storage. This home has a 3 car tandem garage. The wait is over . . come see what this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $440,000
