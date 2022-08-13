3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $440,000

*OPEN SAT 10-12 / SUN 1-3* Built in 2020 this Modern Farm House is beautiful. Close to Lindenwood Park w/ easy access to 44. You'll find this home is SO spacious & was finished w/ precision. Bright open living spaces perfect for hosting holidays. Enjoy outdoor living on the deck overlooking a large completely fenced yard. Upstairs you'll find the expansive owners suite is private, sharing no walls w/ the other bedrooms. (wink x2) The walk in closet is large enough to have it's own full sized window and spa like bathroom has a double vanity. Laundry room is just steps from bedrooms but out of the way so your laundry wont be piled in a hallway. It's also got extra space for storage. Two more generously sized bedrooms that share the 2nd full bath. Most windows in this home are fitted with custom pull down shades so you can check window treatments off your list. Top it all off w/ an immaculate basement w/ large egress window (in case you needed more space to go w/ your space lol).