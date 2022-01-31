 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $443,000

Call it Luck of the Irish...here's your chance to own a brand new home in high-demand Dogtown! Take a short half-mile stroll to catch the St. Patty's day parade at Seamus McDaniel's or walk just 1 mi to beautiful Forest Park. Wherever you go, you'll love coming home to this spacious 1,932 sqft abode with 9' ceilings + plenty of room to entertain with a welcoming foyer, large living area, beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, separate dining room, + powder room on the main level. On the upper level, you will find a gracious master suite with large bathroom & walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bathroom, and convenient second-floor laundry. A large 2-car tuck-under garage completes the package. Ask for a features & builder selection packet to be wowed by all that your future home offers. Premier finishes have already been selected, so all you have to do is sit back and watch your Dogtown dreams come true. Lock it up now with a contract before its completion in early 2022.

