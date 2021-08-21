Awesome Jewel of Maplewood! This home was new in 2018 & built on a double lot with so much to offer. Main Floor Open Floor Plan with 9 ft Ceilings, Greatroom with wood floors, Fireplace. Kitchen with 42 in cabinets, Granite Counters, Center Island Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom Suite with vaulted ceiling. Master Bath with deep soaker tub & His/Her Walk-In Closet with organizers. Bonus Area perfect for the Work-From- Home Office. Unfinished Basement with Rough-In. Dual HVAC Units. 2nd Floor Laundry Room with extra storage. Technology ready w/ High Speed Fiber Internet, CAT-6 ports in all bedrooms, WiFi garage door opener. HOME LOCATED ON A FANTASTIC DOUBLE LOT. Maplewood living is great. City Living with a neighborhood Feel. Enjoy Neighborhood Block Parties. Nearby Dog Park is short walk away. Nearby Downtown Maplewood Shopping & Resturaunts. Close to Downtown St Louis with all it has to offer. SPECIAL FINANANCING OPTIONS FOR THIS HOME! THIS HOME HAS BEEN INSPECTED!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $445,000
