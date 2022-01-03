3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $445,999

Great, well-kept 2 story home in a very desirable area in Lindbergh Schools. Almost 1-acre lot in a prime location, close proximity to schools! Step inside this home & you are greeted w/ beautiful hardwood floors, & a spacious floor plan. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, slate flooring, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, commercial-sized refrigerator & freezer. 1years old. Updated bathrooms with skylight in main bathroom shower, Rock boulder vessel sink, Downstairs bath walls have birch hardwood flooring walls. New HVAC 2020. Sunroom has slate flooring & leads outside grill table solid cherry with epoxy and varnish finish.3.5 car drive through the garage you can enter from the rear as well as the front of the home. Full Circle driveway on a level park-like setting. So much character, SELLER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT AN OFFER AT ANY TIME. Allow a 48 hour response time.