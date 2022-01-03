Great, well-kept 2 story home in a very desirable area in Lindbergh Schools. Almost 1-acre lot in a prime location, close proximity to schools! Step inside this home & you are greeted w/ beautiful hardwood floors, & a spacious floor plan. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, slate flooring, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, commercial-sized refrigerator & freezer. 1years old. Updated bathrooms with skylight in main bathroom shower, Rock boulder vessel sink, Downstairs bath walls have birch hardwood flooring walls. New HVAC 2020. Sunroom has slate flooring & leads outside grill table solid cherry with epoxy and varnish finish.3.5 car drive through the garage you can enter from the rear as well as the front of the home. Full Circle driveway on a level park-like setting. So much character, SELLER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT AN OFFER AT ANY TIME. Allow a 48 hour response time.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $445,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
'This is a weird one because they used the home as their personal ATM,' an assistant prosecutor said. 'It's like the Oklahoma land grab.'
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell, the Tigers take down top-ranked Gamecocks on Lauren Hansen's last-second layup, clinching MU's first-ever win over the nation's top-ranked team.
Colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow are possible in the area, forecasters say. That also could mean travel trouble on the roads.
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Temperature is forecast to be below zero at puck drop, and get colder from there at Target Field.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.